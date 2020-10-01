Drivers are facing delays after a crash between two vehicles.
The accident on the northbound A12 has left the road partially blocked.
The crash happened between J27 (Spring Lane/A133) and J28 (Colchester United). Delays are now back to (Marks Tey/A120).
#A12 Northbound between J26/27 Essex police are on scene with a lane closure following a Road traffic collision. #BeaconEnd #Colchester— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 1, 2020
A12 Northbound - Partially blocked between J27 (Spring Lane/A133) and J28 (Colchester United) following an accident involving two vehicles. Delays to J25 (Marks Tey/A120). pic.twitter.com/UXsIXtJtlf— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) October 1, 2020