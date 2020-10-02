Investment - building work at the Mercury Theatre

Column: Colchester Borough Council leader Mark Cory (above) says we should focus on recovery, not reorganisation.

WE have all faced challenging times over the last six months and, sadly, with a second wave of Covid, we face more hardship ahead.

A glimmer of hope for residents is that Colchester is well placed to recover.

Compared to many other towns of similar size across the country, Colchester has seen significant investment in recent times.

That, combined with positive actions taken by residents and authorities alike, means we have managed to keep rates of the virus low in Colchester.

Alongside the actions taken to stop the spread of the virus, Colchester Borough Council and its partners are investing money into the town centre and across the borough to ensure we bounce back from the worst of the crisis.

Last week it was announced that we had received £1million from the Town Deal Fund to invest in immediate public realm works around the town.

We hope to receive another £24million to spend on projects to revitalise the town and regrow our economy, supporting businesses and individuals to achieve their potential in the aftermath of Covid.

The Town Deal Board, named ‘We are Colchester’, involves partners from the public sector, business and the voluntary sector.

At the helm - Simon Blaxill is chair of the Town Deal Board

With local businessman Simon Blaxill as chair of the board, we have direct links with the Business Improvement District and a perspective from businesses on the ground.

More news will soon become public about the projects and investments the board will make, using the further £24million we hope to get from Government and external investments, too.

Investment in Colchester is ongoing - building work is almost complete at the Mercury Theatre, broken pavements in the town centre are being fixed, the sports park at Northern Gateway is almost ready, ultra-fast broadband is being expanded beyond the town, the Stane Park retail and Northern Gateway leisure complexes are in the planning and funding for a new link road and sustainable transport system will be drawn down from Government soon.

However, all of this work is being threatened by a Government White Paper on Local Government Reorganisation.

It sounds tedious, but the Conservative Government’s plans could completely abolish our local identity and local council.

Government wants to see large unitary councils and elected mayors.

Essex County Council has employed consultants to look at creating two to four unitary councils out of the 14 existing councils (12 districts and two unitary councils) in Essex.

They would like to see a Mayor of Essex and Colchester possibly merged with Harlow, Epping, Maldon, Braintree, Tendring, Uttlesford and Chelmsford!

This is unacceptable and very far from local democracy.

We know the problems with distant councils making decisions that are out of touch with local priorities.

We’ve seen it with highways, libraries, youth services, school transport and much more.

While we try to enable Colchester’s recovery, the Government continue to contemplate a top down reorganisation of councils.

A unitary council based on the geography of North Essex with a population close to a million residents is not what we need.

It threatens our local identity, our local democracy and our local recovery.

So, I am telling Government and the county council to let us focus on recovery, not on needless reorganisation.