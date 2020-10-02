IF you could bring back one thing from the 1990s, what would it be?

That was the question we posed on the Gazette website, specifically referring to life here in north Essex.

As you can imagine, there were some interesting and varied replies, ranging from pubs and clubs to shops and Colchester United's iconic former Layer Road stadium.

Party time - Colchester United’s players celebrate a win at their former Layer Road ground in 1996

Magic moment - Nicky Smith celebrates a goal at Layer Road

However, there were also some recurring suggestions - places many of us clearly still miss to this day.

One of them was the legendary shop Woolworths, famous for its pic ’n’ mix sweets.

Woolies, as it was widely known, was originally based in the High Street and moved to Culver Square in the late 1990s.

Iconic - Woolworths was originally based in the High Street and moved to Culver Square in the late 1990s. It finally closed its doors in January 2009

It finally closed its doors in January 2009.

Another popular answer was the former Odeon, in Crouch Street.

Super heroes - Odeon staff celebrating the launch of a new Batman film

The much-loved building has been empty since the cinema closed in 2002 and moved to its current site in Head Street.

Snack time - these cinema-goers get their nibbles on board at the former Odeon, in Crouch Street

So if you could bring one thing back to north Essex from the 90s, what would it be?

We'd love to hear what you have to say.

Do you have pictures of yourself at the place in question?

If so, email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Golden ticket - customers at the Odeon cinema

Hottest ticket in town - an external shot of the Odeon, in 1994

Much-loved - the Crouch Street Odeon closed in 2002 and the cinema moved to Head Street

On target - Kevin Watson celebrates scoring a goal at Layer Road

Rich history - Jacks hardware store shut in 2013 after 67 years in St Nicholas Street. It is being turned into a new shop and seven flats