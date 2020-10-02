RUNNERS will be lacing up their shoes for a very unique - albeit energy-sapping - event on Sunday.

Hardy souls across the world will be joining up to 45,000 others in the first-ever virtual Virgin Money London Marathon.

What should have been the 40th edition of the flagship event sadly had to be cancelled in early August.

However, it was then announced that those with a place could take part in the virtual run, in addition to deferring their place to a future London Marathon in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

Others have since been allowed to join them and participants have 23 hours 59 minutes and 59 seconds to run, jog or walk the 26.2-mile distance, anytime from midnight to 11.59.59pm.

Are you one of the runners taking part?

If so, we'd love to see a picture and share your achievement with our readers.

Send us a photo before, during or after your run and tell us how you found it?

Was it your first marathon?

Where did you run, what was your time and was it better or worse than you expected?

Certainly let us know if you were raising money for a worthy cause, too.

Send us some details here.

Alternatively, attach a picture below or email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk