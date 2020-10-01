HAVE you got a newborn baby in your house?

We're on the lookout for proud parents who might like to share pictures of their little ones with our readers.

From sleeping angels to smiling cherubs, we love seeing them all and would love to print photos in our paper and online.

Send us some details here.

In the meantime, Joscelyn Brown has been in touch to tell us that she and partner Matthew became first-time parents during the summer, welcoming little Phoebe Joy Trenfield-Brown into the world at Colchester General Hospital on July 28.

"She's a delight and has made us so happy, especially with all that's happened this year," said Joscelyn.

"My partner couldn't join me at the hospital for many of the appointments and scans during pregnancy or at the beginning of my labour.

"However, he was able to be there when she arrived and the midwives at the hospital were all fantastic."