Having a cuddle - Molly-Rose Morris with her beloved Pickle

TODAY we're shining the spotlight on a very special pet.

Eight-year-old Molly-Rose Morris made contact to tell us about her service dog, Pickle.

Molly-Rose suffers from anxiety and the issue intensified during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Pickle, who is two, has proved an enormous help.

"He helps me with my anxiety," said Molly-Rose, of Oxford Crescent, Clacton.

"He's calm and affectionate and knows when I'm feeling worried or upset.

"With Covid-19, I've been especially worried but he's always there to cuddle me.

"He sits on my feet and sleeps on my bed and he waits in the window when I go out."

Best friends - meet Alfie and Benji. The picture was sent to us by Julie Buchanan, of Talcott Road, Colchester. Julie said: “Alfie wouldn’t come down from upstairs for three days when we first brought Benji home. Now they’re best friends”

Rescue dog - Keith Lynch, of Stanway, sent us this picture of Bedlington Terrier, whippet cross rescue dog Bo (below). The picture was taken on his first camping trip

Playful - Daisy Ranson, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, sent us a picture of Daisy. Daisy is playful and loves a football to play with in the garden. She was the first to be born out of a litter of four Cockapoos

On the mend - Janette Sheldon, of Tolleshunt Knights, sent us this picture of six-year-old poodle cross Flo. Four weeks ago, Flo had a horrible accident when another dog accidentally ran into her and she broke her front leg. After surgery, she managed to break the plate so is currently awaiting another operation. Janette said: “I lost my job in July and didn’t renew her insurance as I wasn’t sure what I was going to do for work, so it’s been a stressful few months but she always puts a smile on our face.”

Beauty - Pamela Brown, from Colchester, sent us a picture of her Biewer Terrier. “Scamp is such a beauty and full of fun,” she said