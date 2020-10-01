WE'RE celebrating the 50th anniversary of your Gazette.

So today's Memories feature is an affectionate nod to the unsung heroes - the paperboys and girls who diligently delivered copies to homes across north Essex.

We've unearthed these brilliant pictures taken during our early days, in the 1970s.

They show youngsters hard at work, carrying out the vital role of physically delivering the news to our readers.

Were you a paperboy or girl and, if so, what are your memories of doing the job?

Press gang - paperboys and girls get some final instructions before heading out on their respective rounds

One person who has already been in touch is Mark Russell, who delivered the Gazette from 1982 to 1984.

He started when he was 14 and, at the time, a pupil at St Helena School – one of the places on his delivery round.

Also on his round was the town hall and, years later, he worked for Colchester Borough Council in the nearby Angel Court offices.

Pedal power - this pair get on their bikes

Mark, now 52, said: "I did a long round, starting in Maidenburgh Street, taking in St Helen's Lane, Taylor Court, The Town House, William’s Walk and George Street.

"Then it was onto the High Street - Shop 59, The Red Lion and the Town Hall - and North Hill to deliver to Hotel Peverill, Chambers Solicitors, L'Orac beauty salon and Gilberd Lodge.

"After that I went onto Sheepen Road, including the caretakers for the Institute and St Helena School.

Hot off the press - this papergirl packs her bag

"And then I moved onto Sheepen Place, stopping at printers QB if I needed any spares, and ending up at Bridge House in North Station Road.

"It went from about 30 to 45 drops by the time I finished and I got about £4 per week, including tips!"

Service with a smile - this papergirl receives payment for the Gazette

Ready to go - this papergirl gets ready to load copies into her bag

Today’s top stories - a paperboy takes delivery of his Gazettes

On the move - shifting freshly-printed papers

Spreading the word - this picture is from the same era as our other pictures. For two months in 1970, every bus in Colchester carried the banner ‘Good Evening Gazette’

Memorabilia - badges like this one were given to youngsters who delivered the Gazette when the newspaper was launched in October 1970. This rare survival was purchased last year from eBay by a friend of former MP Sir Bob Russell, for his collection of Colchester memorabilia