Me and My Motor: Film and television producer talks about his Royal Enfield Bullet 500

SMILES for miles.

That's the verdict of bike fan Keith Lynch when running the rule over his Royal Enfield Bullet 500 - customised to look like a majestic machine from the 1950s.

Mr Lynch's beloved bike is an affectionate nod to café racers - lightweight, powerful motorbikes from the era, optimized for speed and handling and quick rides over short distances.

He says it causes quite a stir when he's out and about and it's the subject of our very first Me and My Motor feature.

"It’s certainly not a fast bike but it gives loads of smiles per mile," said Mr Lynch, a film and television producer, editor and composer who lives in Stanway.

"I always have to allow extra time for each journey because strangers want to stop and talk about it.

"The bike was actually made in 2010 but I customised it because I wanted it to look more like a café racer from the 1950s era.

"I commuted to London for two years on it before lockdown and have taken it to a few shows before they were all stopped, because of Covid-19."

Royal Enfield are the oldest surviving motorcycle company in constant production.

They have had their factory in India since the end of Second World War, although they started making motorcycles in Redditch in 1901.

