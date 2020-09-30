A DAMAGED wooden slipway will be removed from Walton's seafront later this year.

Tendring Council will begin works to dismantle the ramp, which runs from the lower promenade opposite Old Pier Street into the water, from November 18.

The works are scheduled to last ten days, but are weather dependent and may be extended depending on what is found underneath.

The promenade will be closed from the pier to the slipway while works are carried out, but access to the cafe will be maintained from the other direction.

Access to the water remains with the concrete slipway, which runs adjacent to the old wooden structure.

Alex Porter, the council's cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the wooden slipway would not be replaced.

“It is not economically viable to fix the wooden slipway as failures within the base of the structure mean it would need to be completely stripped down for repairs,” he said.

“With the concrete ramp right next to it, meaning access to the beach and water is maintained, the public will not lose out at all by these works.”