YOUR votes to celebrate your favourite Eat Out to Help Out eateries are in and now we have a top 20.

Gazette readers have nominated their top cafés, pubs and restaurants to tell us who has that perfectly roasted coffee every time or who has the most delicious food or the friendliest welcome.

The venues from across north Essex have been nominated but now we need to find out which takes the top prize.

To vote, you just need to place your vote on the form on page 25 in today’s paper and post it to: Eat Out Vote Form, Unit 1, Brunel Court, Brunel Way, Severalls Industrial Estate, Colchester CO4 9XP.

For a contestant reminder just visit www.gazette-news.co.uk/promotions.

The closing date for vote forms to arrive is Sunday, October 18.

The finalists in our competition are:

The Alma Inn - Harwich

Platform 2 Cafe - Chappel Station

Timbers - Colchester

The Queen Victoria - Maldon

The Eat Inn Diner - Colchester

Mrs Salisbury’s - Maldon

Café 21 - Colchester

The Mistley Thorn - Mistley

The Old Siege House Bar and Brasserie - Colchester

Armstrongs - Clacton

The Castle Inn - Colchester

The Blue Garden Café - Clacton

My Big Fat Greek Taverna - Clacton

Thai up at the Quay - Harwich

The New Bell - Harwich

The vintage tea room - Holland on Sea

Turkish Meze Bar - Harwich

The Half Butt Inn - Great Horksley

White Hart Toby Carvery - Stanway

Hasturk at Braintree Village