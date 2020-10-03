LITTLE causes a stir like a royal visit and there have been several to report during the Gazette's 50 years.

From the Queen and Prince Charles to Princesses Diana and Anne, the biggest names have met the crowds during trips to north Essex.

The Queen herself has made a whole host of visits to Colchester, including one in May 1985.

The crowds were out in force to see her when she visited the University of Essex before going to lunch at Colchester Town Hall, where she was served by catering students from Colchester Institute.

She appeared on the balcony and collected posies as she walked along Colchester High Street.

Special guest - the Queen visited Colchester in 1985

Crowds of people cheered as she drove away in a glass-topped Rolls Royce.

The Queen then officially opened Colchester General Hospital in Turner Road.

Other visits to have been covered down the years include her trips to Maldon and Tiptree in 2010, during which she helped Wilkin & Sons mark its 125th anniversary.

She also officially opened Stansted Airport in 1991.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, has also been a regular visitor, including a trip to Great Bromley in 1998.

She also visited nearby Bradfield and other recent visits included trips to Colchester, Dedham and Brightlingsea.

Princess Margaret also came to Essex when she officially opened Colchester’s new National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children north Essex headquarters in 1995.

Excitement - the crowds wait for a glimpse of Princess Diana during her visit to Jaywick

We've also been lucky enough to have been visited by a number of other Royals through the decades but among the most popular is surely Princess Diana.

She first came to the area to launch St Helena Hospice’s multi-million pound Joan Tomkins Day Centre in April 1988.

The People's Princess also visited Chelmsford and Jaywick in September 1989 and then returned the following year, in November 1990, when she met residents at the Guinness Trust, Barn Hall, in Colchester before moving on to Harwich.

Young admirer - Princess Diana in Jaywick in 1989

Prince Charles' visits to Colchester have also been well-documented in the Gazette and he visited in 2001, 2005 and 2014.

Handshake - Prince Charles visited Walton in 1989