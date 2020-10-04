EVERY parent wants the very best for their children - and a fundamental part of that is picking the right school.

It can be a tricky decision, especially when considering its Ofsted rating.

The education watchdog carries out different types of routine inspection, including full checks and monitoring visits.

Some take place with prior notice and others are unannounced.

Where a full inspection is carried out, a number of areas will be graded and the establishment given an overall rating - either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

Below are the reports published so far this year, for schools across Colchester.

First, here is a bit more information on the Ofsted ratings.

Grade 1: Outstanding

"An outstanding school provides exceptionally well for the needs of its pupils and prepares them for the next stage of their education or employment at the highest possible level.

"Educational institutions which are rated as ‘outstanding’ by OFSTED are exempt from routine OFSTED inspection unless they are nurseries, special schools or Pupil Referral Units (PRUs)."

Grade 2: Good

"A good school provides well for the needs of its pupils and prepares them effectively for the next stage of their education or employment.

"Schools rated as ‘good’ receive a one-day short inspection every three years, or a full inspection if the school’s performance has changed dramatically."

Grade 3: Requires Improvement

"A school that requires improvement is not inadequate, but neither is it satisfactory.

"Schools which are rated as requiring improvement will receive another full OFSTED inspection within two years in order to monitor their progress."

Grade 4: Inadequate

"An inadequate school has significant weaknesses and is failing to prepare its students effectively for the next stages of their lives.

"The management and leadership, however, are judged to be Grade 3 or above. Schools graded as inadequate will receive regular OFSTED inspections.

"If the management team of a Grade 4 school is not judged to be Grade 3 or above, it will be ranked as a Special Measures school.

We've put together the results of every school inspected by Ofsted this year across Colchester.

The Bishop William Ward Church of England Primary School, Great Horkesley

Overall rating: Good.

The report said: "The Bishop William Ward School is a friendly, welcoming community. Pupils learn to respect difference in its many forms. Bullying is rare. Pupils trust staff to help them with any problems. Pupils feel happy, safe and well cared for."

Busy Bees Day Nursery at Colchester Severalls Business Park

Overall rating: Outstanding.

The report said: "A buzz of excitement fills the nursery entrance foyer as children excitedly part from their parents and carers, eager to begin their day. Children confidently enter their specific rooms and are greeted by enthusiastic and caring staff."

Myland Community Primary School

Overall rating: Good.

The report said: "There is a lot of joy in this school. Pupils like being here and there is a strong sense of purpose. Pupils are expected to work hard and behave well and they do. There is also time for fun and laughter."

Nannas Day Nurseries

Overall rating: Outstanding.

The report said: "From a young age, children greet visitors with curiosity. They are highly settled and demonstrate how safe and secure they feel in this welcoming, vibrant setting. Children exhibit great concentration, engagement and high levels of well-being. Spontaneous laughter is heard throughout the setting as children delight in playing with friends and staff."

Chestnut House Kindergarten

Overall rating: Good.

The report said: "Children are happy and feel safe in this welcoming, homely setting. Staff provide a nurturing environment which values the uniqueness of each child. Parents praise the 'friendly, professional' staff and how well they know their children."

Wivenhoe Park Day Nursery

Overall rating: Outstanding.

The report said: "Confident, strong and extremely keen little learners enter the nursery with ease. They part from their parents and carers and are affectionately greeted by staff who have an in-depth knowledge of their individual likes, dislikes and needs. Children are superbly behaved."

Brinkley Lane Day Nursery School

Overall rating: Outstanding.

The report said: "Children thrive at this wonderful nursery. They are impeccably behaved and thoroughly enjoy new adventures each day. Children relish their time in the garden. They fully cooperate as they dress for all weathers and then race outside."

School's Out Activities At Colchester Royal Grammar School

Outcome: Standards met.

The report said: "Children clearly enjoy their time at camp. They are happy, settled and eager to take part in the wide range of interesting activities on offer. Each week is based around a theme, such as inventions and inventors."

Thomas Lord Audley School

Outcome: Good.

The report said: "Pupils largely enjoy school. They have positive relationships with teachers. They respect teachers and value the support they receive. Pupils benefit from leaders’ and teachers’ high expectations. Their time is used well in focused and meaningful activities, which help pupils to learn."

St George’s Infant School and Nursery

Rating: Inadequate.

The report said: “A significant minority of pupils behave in highly inappropriate ways. This interrupts other pupils’ learning and has a negative effect on the well-being of staff and pupils. There are frequent assaults on staff by pupils. Pupils throw things in lessons. Some pupils fail to follow basic rules.”

Holly Corner Kindergarten

Rating: Good.

The report said: "On arrival, children are welcomed by friendly and enthusiastic staff. Children form secure attachments and develop positive relationships with staff. This helps children to feel emotionally safe and secure. Children interact well together."

Monkey Puzzle Day Nursery Colchester

Rating: Good.

The report said: "Children are curious, inquisitive and enjoy their learning. They take time to work problems out for themselves before responding to staff's questions, using increasingly complex words."

Colchester Royal Grammar School

Rating: Outstanding.

The report said: "This school has a strong boarding provision that the boarders enjoy attending. The boarders are highly motivated and have a strong focus on academic attainment and achievement. The staff are invested in the boarders. The staff are positive and are respectful and sensitive to the boarders’ needs. The staff celebrate the boarders’ achievements and actively demonstrate their pride in them."

Little Explorers Pre-School

Rating: Good.

The report said: "Children build strong bonds with staff. They show how happy and safe they feel as they settle quickly into play and activities on arrival. Children demonstrate a strong sense of belonging and an understanding of positive behaviour."

The Wilson Marriage Centre Nursery, Little Learners

Overall rating: Good.

The report said: "Children are very keen and active learners. They are met and greeted by smiling nursery staff, who help them to settle quickly and choose what they want to play with. Children have very good relationships with each other and with the staff."

Squirrels Pre-School

Overall rating: Outstanding.

The report said: "Staff provide children with extensive opportunities to learn, practise skills and repeat learning experiences in a safe and caring environment. Children are highly motivated and demonstrate strong readiness for their next stage of education."

Colchester Institute

Inspection type: Monitoring visit.

Overall rating: Requires Improvement.

The report said: "Governors and leaders responded swiftly and effectively to the findings from the previous inspection. They have an effective structure for ensuring improvements in the quality of education. As a result, the proportion of young learners who achieve their qualifications has increased significantly."

Lexden Springs School

Overall rating: Good.

The report said: "Pupils listen carefully to their teachers and to each other because classrooms are purposeful and calm. They are polite and respectful to each other and their teachers. Teachers of all subjects have a deep understanding of pupils’ needs. Pupils are provided with opportunities for creative development, exploration, discovery, understanding the community and physical and self-development."

Humpty Dumpty Pre-School

Overall rating: Good.

The report said: "Children are happy and demonstrate that they feel safe and secure in this welcoming pre-school. Staff have high expectations for all children. They work closely with parents and other professionals to provide children with the support they need to progress and develop."