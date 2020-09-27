The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex have increased by 50 over the past 24 hours, official figures show.

Government figures show that 6,833 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 4pm on Sunday in the Essex County Council authority, up from 6,783 the same time on Saturday.

The figures show the number of recorded coronavirus cases in the Southend authority area increased by ten over the last 24 hours.

Figures show that 880 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Southend, up from 870 the same time on Saturday.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in the Thurrock authority area increased by six over the last 24 hours, official figures show.

Figures show that 713 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Thurrock, up from 707 the same time on Saturday.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 5,693 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, taking the overall number of cases confirmed to 434,969.

The Government also said a further 17 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday.

This brings the UK total to 41,988.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,600 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.