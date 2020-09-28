WE all know them - the kind-hearted people who care, give up their time and want to make a difference in their community.

North Essex volunteers are incredible, passionate people and we’re celebrating all they do.

We asked you who you think deserves special recognition and today we’re delighted to announce those in with a shot at being our 2020 Volunteer of the Year.

Now it’s down to you to get voting and help us find an overall winner, to be crowned early next month.

The eight people below would all be worthy winners in their own right.

They selflessly give up their time to make an impact and improve the lives of others.

However, there can only be one overall winner and the prize up for grabs is a special one.

He or she will receive a framed certificate, a full story in our paper and a well-earned day of R&R.

Pure Colchester is providing a wonderful salon experience to the value of £300, including light refreshments.

The services and treatments can be arranged by appointment at a time convenient to the winner and subject to availability at the salon.

The prize must be redeemed by January 1, 2021.

Pure Colchester is based at 176 Butt Road, Colchester, CO3 3DT.

Alternatively, call 01206 973157, visit www.purecolchester.co.uk or email hello@purecolchester.co.uk

For a contestant reminder just visit www.gazette-news.co.uk/promotions

Your voting form is in Monday's Gazette and can be sent to: Volunteer of the Year, Unit 1, Brunel Court, Brunel Way, Severalls Industrial Estate, Colchester, CO4 9XP.

The closing date is Sunday, October 11.

Please note one vote per form and photocopies, damaged, forged or incomplete forms will be excluded.

You can post in as many forms as you wish in one envelope.

Newsquest terms and conditions apply.

Visit www.newsquest.co.uk/prize-competition-rules and www.newsquest.co.uk/privacy policy

Good luck to all those in the running.

SALVATION ARMY OPEN HOUSE - 01. The open house has continued to supply hot drinks, lunches and food parcels to those who were homeless or in need throughput lockdown. Majors Alan and Carol Fredrickson have provided support for so many and also brought blessing to many via their online church services. Carol is on the right while the lady on the left is Open House co-ordinator Penny Wignall

MAUREEN POWELL (MUNCH CLUB) - 02. Maureen (third from the right, with fellow volunteers) and her team are incredible, selfless people. Her Munch Club provides lunch for children and families who normally receive free school dinners

EUNICE MOORE - 03. Eunice dedicates so much time to helping others. She and her late husband fostered many children over the years, never asking anything in return, keeping in touch with the children they fostered and providing the care and love they needed. Eunice (right) and Barbara McIntyre (left) set up Tots to Teens, a charity for underprivileged children. They supply clothes and toys, giving up their personal time to run hubs and deliver goods

STEVE HOUSTON - 04. Steve is a volunteer Community First Responder in Brightlingsea, working with the ambulance service to provide local emergency medical care. His commitment to helping his community is incredible, being available ‘on call’ for over 100 hours per week on average. He works tirelessly to recruit, train and fundraise. Steve was a firefighter in London before retiring to Brightlingsea and has brought his strong sense of public service to the town. He is a local hero

JENNY SHERRING - 05. Jenny is a special person who has been nominated for her great work helping so many people, collecting food and medication. She also looks after the community fridge

JULIE TAYLOR - 06. Julie works tirelessly to assist people who are less fortunate by providing food parcels and running the cafe at St Peter’s Hospital, in Maldon, where she provides excellent food at great value

LEO KING - 07. Leo gives hours of his time, on and off the pitch, to help youngsters play football. The dad of two boys and a girl set up Stanway Rovers girls’ football team - The Wildcats - in 2017. From nothing, they now have over 160 players. In 2019, Leo began “mums’ football” for all to learn, keep fit and have fun. When lockdown arrived, Leo and two other coaches dropped shopping and collected for the foodbank. Since then, more ladies have joined the football club and Stanway Rovers’ ladies’ team played their first game in September. Leo is an inspiration to all

LINDA WHEATLAND - 08. Linda (left) has been nominated for being an amazing volunteer. For 18 years, she has consistently volunteered for Home-Start Colchester, mentoring parents and educating children. Her efforts have made such a difference to local families