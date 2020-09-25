A boy who was shot in the face as he walked to school has regained consciousness in hospital.

The 15-year-old, who was shot in Kesgrave, Suffolk, on September 7, remains in intensive care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

A boy, also aged 15, is charged with attempted murder and is next due to appear before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on December 7.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said on Thursday: “The victim has regained consciousness and remains in intensive care at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.”

The boy was airlifted to hospital after he was shot on the Grange Farm housing estate at around 8.40am.

Police said he suffered serious injuries and was in a critical condition.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with attempted murder and has been remanded in custody.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm, a 12-gauge Beretta over and under shotgun, with intent to cause fear of injury of another person, and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

The youth, from the Woodbridge area, faces a trial next year.

Search - forensics officers investigate the scene Picture: PA

Suffolk Police said witnesses reported seeing a suspect get into a car after the incident, before the vehicle drove away.

An arrest was made just over two hours after the shooting, five miles away in Ipswich.

A car was seized at the time of the arrest, from which a long-barrelled firearm was recovered, the force said.