The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Essex has jumped by 77 in 24 hours.

Public Health England figures show that 8,166 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 across the county.

In the Essex County Council area 6,635 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Wednesday (September 23) in Essex, up from 6,568 the same time on Tuesday.

In Southend there were seven new cases. It means 848 people have been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, up from 841.

There were three more cases in Thurrock.

The total testing positive in the area is now 683, up from 680 the same time on Tuesday.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 446 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 627.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 6,178 over the period, to 409,729.

​Essex's cases were among the 29,660 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 238 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.