A FLEET of buses have been doing their bit to prevent the spread of coronavirus by donning their own face coverings.

Six Hedingham buses operating in and around north Essex have been spotted wearing their own personal protective equipment.

In keeping with the Government’s advice on face masks, the vehicles were wrapped in the coverings in a bid to remind passengers to wear a mask while on public transport.

The idea to cover the front of the bus came from Hedingham’s Glen Shuttleworth, after he clocked a South Eastern train with its nose wrapped.

“Even though it is law, we have noticed that many people are still choosing to travel on our buses without a face covering,” he said.

“It’s not our drivers’ job to enforce the law as passengers board the bus but we do have a job to actively promote the wearing of one unless they are exempt.

“The bus wrap is fantastic advert for this and creates awareness to all, even car drivers and pedestrians.”