STARS of the small screen swapped Albert Square for Clacton to record special episodes of hit TV soap EastEnders.

The seaside town has featured on more than one occasion with cast and crew filming on and near Clacton Pier.

Legendary actress Pam St Clement, who played Pat Butcher, has made two visits - first when looking for errant husband Frank in 1994.

She then returned to film Christmas episodes of the BBC show in October 2011.

Clacton’s promenade was closed off as word spread and crowds gathered to watch on - despite filming details having been kept secret.

Mrs St Clement was spotted wearing her trademark fur coat as she filmed scenes in the boiling heat.

Other cast members included Sid Owen, who played Ricky Butcher, and Lindsey Coulson, who played Carol Jackson.

Despite it being an unseasonably hot day, Christmas trees were set up outside the pier entrance and decorations placed along the promenade to give the scene a festive feel.

The cast had to contend with 27C heat and one extra in a Father Christmas costume was left desperately seeking shade between takes.