COLCHESTER United fans have dipped into their pockets to help pump much-needed funds into the club's coffers.

The Club United scheme is being officially launched tomorrow but more than 300 supporters have already donated just over £11,000.

They will have a say in how their money is spent, as the club try to navigate their way through a challenging financial period caused by the fact fans are not allowed to watch their matches at the moment.

It represents a timely boost and U's chairman Robbie Cowling is getting involved, donating £50 to fund a new costume for club mascot Eddie the Eagle.

Mr Cowling said: "To get the ball rolling, I’ve added a project to buy Eddie a new costume and I’ve kickstarted that project with a pledge of £50.

"I’m sure those fans who have funds allocated to Club United will be able to think of much better projects to spend their funds on but I’ve added this by way of an example project and because Eddie wants to look his best when he does finally return."

As it currently stands, 309 fans have contributed £11,322.

Those who have contributed will be able to determine how they want it to be spent.

To see how it works, U's fans should log into their account at www.colutickets.com

Those that have contributed to the fund will be able to create a project or pledge some of their own funds to Mr Cowling's Eddie kitty.

Those that haven’t will be able to view the current projects, add funds and then create their own projects or pledge their own funds to the particular project they want to support.

"Anyone can add funds and anyone with funds can create a project," added Mr Cowling.

"This could be a really good method for fan involvement and we're keen to make it work, so please give us as much feedback as possible."

Colchester have made a bright start to their League Two campaign, pocketing four points from a possible six.

After a goalless draw at Bradford City, they won 2-0 at home to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.