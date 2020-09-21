A further 4,368 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across the country over the past 24 hours in the largest Monday increase since April.

In Essex, 6,512 cases of the virus have now been recorded as of 9am on Monday.

In Colchester, 811 cases have now been reported, up from 797 yesterday, while Tendring has a confirmed total of 690 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Basildon stands at 950, while 835 cases have been confirmed in Southend, up from 828 yesterday.

Thurrock now has a total of 674 confirmed cases.

The UK daily increase is higher than yesterday’s 3,899 but slightly less than the 4,422 recorded on Saturday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 398,625 cases and 41,788 deaths.

NHS figures show a further 10 people who tested positive have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported hospital deaths to 29,757.

Patients were aged between 44 and 95 and all had known underlying health conditions.

The UK could see 200 or more deaths per day by mid-November if the current rate of infection is not halted, the Government’s chief scientific adviser has warned, as ministers consider further restrictions on socialising.

Sir Patrick Vallance said the “vast majority of the population remain susceptible” to catching coronavirus and the current situation required swift action to bring the case numbers down.

He added that if current infection rates continue, the UK could see around 50,000 cases a day by the middle of October.