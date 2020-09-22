A HOMELESSNESS charity is marking national recycle week by calling on the public to donate furniture and help reduce waste.

Emmaus Colchester wants people to pass on unwanted items and make a difference to the environment by cutting down the amount sent to landfill.

It tries to reuse, recycle or upcycle and, each year, the charity ensures that around 33,000 pieces of furniture - worth more than £380,000 when sold in its shops - are saved from the tip.

The funds generated from selling donated items help it provide a home, work, daily support and funded training for people who have experienced homelessness or social exclusion.

The theme for this year’s recycle week, now in its 17th year, is ‘Together – We Recycle’ and it runs from today until Sunday.

Darren Scott, business manager at Emmaus Colchester, said: “We’re asking people to look around their house, shed, loft and garage.

"If they have any quality furniture they don’t need, they can book a free collection with us from their home.

"We’re proud that by offering a free collection service we’re doing our bit to help reduce waste but also giving the public the opportunity to reduce their own waste, too.

“We couldn’t do our work without the public and we hope our community will pull together to help us make a difference to the environment and the lives of the people we support.”

Emmaus Colchester accepts furniture that is in good condition.

Items are then sold in the charity’s three shops in the town centre, at The Works on Osborne Street, New Life on Crouch Street and the soon-to-be-reopened Home Shop, on the High Street.

To book a collection, visit www.emmaus.org.uk/colchester/ or email transport@emmauscol.org

Emmaus Colchester supports 29 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives.

There are 29 Emmaus communities across the country, supporting more than 800 companions - formerly homeless people - in the UK.

Companions living in Emmaus communities are expected to sign off all benefits, with the exception of housing benefit, which is used to help support the community.

The rest of the funding that is needed is generated through social enterprise and fundraising.