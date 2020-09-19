The Government said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 4,422 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. Overall, 390,358 cases have been confirmed.
It also said a further 27 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday. This brings the UK total to 41,759.
Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,500 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
A further 16 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,735, NHS England said on Saturday.
Patients were aged between 69 and 97 and all had known underlying health conditions.
The dates of the deaths were between August 19 and September 18, with the majority on or after September 17.
Five other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.
