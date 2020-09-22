Wembley way - young U’s fans at Wembley in 1997

JOIN us on another trip down memory lane with another selection of Colchester United pictures.

Government restrictions because of the coronavirus mean fans are still not allowed into stadiums to watch games.

However, to help plug the gap, and to give supporters a taste of what they have to look forward to when the rules change, we’ve dipped into our archives to find these colourful pictures.

As the photos below show, U’s fans are a loyal, dedicated bunch, sticking with their team through thick and thin.

Can you spot yourself and do you have any old sporting pictures to share - of the U’s or maybe your old non-league or Sunday League team?

If so, email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Sticking together - Hilary and Michael Lunt with son Gary in 1992

Blue is the colour - U’s fans at Wembley for the play-off final in 1998. Colchester beat Torquay United 1-0

Happy clappers - U’s fans at the 1992 FA Trophy final

Roaring their approval - U’s fans are in good voice

Junior U’s - young Colchester United fans at a match in May 1996

Shake, rattle and roll - Audrey Lee with U’s fans in May 1996

V is for victory - Louis and Maggie Rennie enjoy a game together in May 1996

Family affair - Robin and Kay Sharpe with Penny, Jennifer and Nicholas

Flag-bearers - Colchester fans at Wembley for the 1997 FA Trophy final, when the U’s lost on penalties to Carlisle United

Flower power - U’s fans at the 1992 FA Trophy final, when Colchester beat Witton Albion