LET us entertain you with another crop of famous faces.

Among today’s selection is one of pop megastar Robbie Williams with Gazette reader Dawn Peacher.

The pair met at Soccer Aid 2018 and, for Dawn, the experience lived up to the title of one of Robbie’s big hits - Supreme.

“He was awesome,” said the 41-year-old, from Colchester.

“It was my dream to have a picture with him, having been a fan since his days in Take That.

“Since then I’ve seen every concert, both as a group and solo.

“Robbie’s such a lovely, friendly and funny person and he was so willing to have pictures with all his fans.”

Dawn also sent us a picture of husband Mark - a huge Tottenham Hotspur fan.

Mark had always wanted to meet Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne so she arranged a meet-and-greet with him for his birthday in 2016.

She’s The One - Dawn Peacher was delighted to meet Robbie Williams at the 2018 Soccer Aid event

Recipe for success - Kathleen Bown met TV chef James Martin in Colchester’s Fenwick store

Only Fools and Boycie - Lance Harrington met Only Fools and Horses star John Challis on holiday in Lyme Regis in 2019

Footy legend - Tottenham Hotspur fan Mark Peacher was thrilled to meet Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne

Comedy legend - Pat Edwards met veteran funnyman Sir Ken Dodd and a Diddy Man at the Princes Theatre, Clacton

Gold - Ruth Ellingham-Smith sent us this picture with actor and former Spandau Ballet pop icon Martin Kemp

Hollywood hero - Sarah Cocks was lucky enough to meet Fast & Furious movie star Jason Statham

A Question of Sport - Terry Rivers with former tennis champion turned TV presenter Sue Barker

One of our own - Tracey Tyrrell bumped into Colchester’s very own TV and radio presenter Dermot O’Leary

Britain’s Got Talent - Tracy Adams, from Coggeshall, bumped into top telly judge Amanda Holden

Made in Chelsea - Will Salmon met former England defender John Terry at Colchester United’s ground in August 2017