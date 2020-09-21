Blue is the colour - William Norton, Adam Smith, Adam Cheeseworth and Shane Nursery enjoy their trip to Wembley in 1998

THE new football season is up and running for Colchester United.

However, one important ingredient is missing - supporters.

Government restrictions because of the coronavirus mean fans are still not allowed into stadiums to watch games.

However, to help plug the gap, and to give supporters a taste of what they have to look forward to when the rules change, we’ve dipped into our archives to find these colourful pictures.

As the photos below show, U’s fans are a loyal, dedicated bunch, sticking with their team through thick and thin.

Can you spot yourself and do you have any old sporting pictures to share - of the U’s or maybe your old non-league or Sunday League team?

If so, email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Hair-raising experience - U’s fans gather outside Wembley ahead of the 1998 Third Division play-off final against Torquay United

Our team - Norah and Susan Miller and Pat Oaks watch a match together in March 1995

Making themselves heard - U’s fans at Wembley in 1998

Down Under - Elaine Soame and dad Ronald Clarke flew in from Australia to watch the U’s play in the 1992 FA Trophy final against Witton Albion

Showing her allegiance - U’s fan Karen Roberts

Making some noise - U’s fans at Wembley in 1992, when the club beat Witton Albion 3-1 in the FA Trophy final

Fans for life - young U’s fans wear their colours with pride in May 1996

Seal of approval - Adrian Spooner and Mark Burnby watch on in May 1996

Good spirit - fans mix before the 1992 FA Trophy final against Witton Albion