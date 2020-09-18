THE A12 is closed in one direction as work is done to remove a broken down lorry.
The incident has shut the northbound carriageway of the road at the Spring Lane junction - junction 27.
Work is also being done to clear up an oil spill.
Early morning commuters are being diverted off the A12.
Motorists yet to set off should avoid the area.
A12 northbound – CLOSED at J27 (Spring Lane, Colchester) because of a broken down lorry and a large oil spillage just after J27. All northbound traffic is being diverted off the A12 at J27.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) September 18, 2020
