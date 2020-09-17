THE most up to date coronavirus infection rates for north Essex have been revealed.

Each day, the Government publishes a rolling seven-day rate based on tests carried out in laboratories - pillar one of the Government’s testing programme - and in the wider community - pillar two.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The figures, for the seven days to September 12, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

Colchester's rate is placed at 6.7, with 13 cases confirmed in the last seven days, no change on the week leading up to September 5.

Tendring's stats remain the lowest in Essex and one of the lowest in the country.

The rate is two, with three cases in the last week, no change on the seven days leading up to September 5.

Maldon and Braintree have rates of 3.1 and 2.6 respectively.

Here are all the areas in Essex's infection rates:

Uttlesford 8.8 (8), 24.1 (22)

Basildon 13.9 (26), 16.6 (31)

Southend-on-Sea 13.7 (25), 12.6 (23)

Thurrock 8.6 (15), 11.5 (20)

Chelmsford 9.5 (17), 10.7 (19)

Castle Point 29.9 (27), 23.2 (21)

Braintree 2.6 (4), 7.2 (11)

Colchester 6.7 (13), 6.7 (13)

Maldon 3.1 (2), 4.6 (3)

Tendring 2.0 (3), 2.0 (3)

Bolton is home to the highest rate in England, with 564 new cases were recorded in the seven days to September 12 - the equivalent of 196.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 139.5 in the seven days to September 5.

Oadby & Wigston has the second highest rate, up from 43.8 to 133.3 with 76 new cases.

Preston is in third place, where the rate has risen from 69.9 to 120.9, with 173 new cases.

Cities recording sharp increases in their seven-day rates include: