OLLY Murs is the prince of pop - and firmly established as our celebrity selfie king.

As the pictures below show, the Witham-born star clearly has time for his legion of fans.

From shops and book signings to chance encounters at petrol stations, he's always happy to stop for a picture and chat.

Keep your photos coming, whether they're of Olly or anyone else. We love seeing them and have already received dozens, from sporting heroes to soap legends and even Hollywood legend Tom Cruise.

Get in touch here, by attaching your pictures below or by emailing community content editor Matt Plummer via matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

Spring in her step - Teri Pearce sent us this picture of daughter Caitlin, who was on a high after meeting Olly at Jump Street

Time for a chat - Freddie Lowe with pop hero Olly

Having a gas - Katharine Cooke sent us this picture of daughter Georgie Collins with her dad, Jesse Collins. They were lucky enough to meet Olly at a Tesco petrol station

Stars in his eyes - Harry Watson met Olly at the Chelmsford HMV in October 2018

Smile for the camera - Olly holds the phone to snap a picture with fan Jess Royce

Sign here please - Kerrie Chambers met Olly at a book-signing session at Waterstones

Party time - Peter Willett met Olly and said: “He even pressed the button on my phone”

Superfan - Poppy Lowe enjoyed meeting pop hero Olly