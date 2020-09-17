THE application process is underway for Colchester's new Trinity School.

The secondary school is opening next September and will initially share facilities with The Gilberd.

The first year seven cohort will be for 120 children and they will have their own classrooms in a specified area of the Brinkley Lane site.

Now the application process is underway and it will remain open until February.

Linda Exley will be executive headteacher, while continuing as headteacher at The Gilberd, and she said: "The Trinity School will be opening in September 2021 and provide the highest possible level of education for children of secondary age in north Colchester.

"It will be a school within a school in many respects.

"Students will wear The Trinity School uniform, have their lessons together and be supported by their own key staff, especially in terms of pastoral care.

"They will be able to take advantage of The Gilberd’s outstanding facilities and take part in the full range of extracurricular activities, such as the widely-renowned school production, sports teams and student leadership opportunities.

"New schools often find their students miss being with older peers.

"Trinity students, however, will be mentored by The Gilberd School’s outstanding Prefects and Student Mentors.

"This first year will be a fantastic opportunity to draw on the heritage of The Gilberd as Trinity’s students and staff begin to form their own school’s identity."

The Trinity School will be part of the multi-academy Alpha Trust which also includes The Gilberd School, Colchester County High School for Girls, Manningtree High School and Home Farm Primary School.

It had been due to open later this year at the Chesterwell site, in Mile End.

However, that date was previously pushed back because of delays and it was confirmed that, for the first year, the school will operate on the site of The Gilberd.

A public consultation is now underway as part of the pre-opening process and will run until Sunday, October 18.

"With millions of pounds of public money at stake, the process of The Department for Education providing a new school that best fits the community’s needs is a painstaking one and the delivery of the new site has been delayed," added Mrs Exley.

"This exciting development will, therefore, initially open on the site of The Gilberd School before it moves to its newly-built school in Cordelia Drive, on the Chesterwell development.

"Aside from the statutory element of the consultation, it's also important to us that the local community have a voice in developing the character and nature of their community’s new school.

"There will be a series of public meetings, held virtually via Microsoft Teams, and we would encourage anybody interested in the new school to read and view the information available on the school’s website (www.thetrinityschool.co.uk)."

To take part in one of the meetings, email enquiries@thetrinityschool.co.uk

Two a day are taking place on September 14, 22, 28, October 7 and 13.