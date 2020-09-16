HOW well do you know our town?

We're planning to put our readers to the test by producing 20 pictures of hidden Colchester.

Our Facebook Camera Club members have been challenged to find parts of the town that rarely make a tourist snap.

Anyone can take part, though.

Can you think of places in the town that most people miss - perhaps somewhere that means something to you?

If you want to get involved, email matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

The Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work and swap tips.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment.

And thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays, everyone is a photographer.

