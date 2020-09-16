TWO men have been arrested in connection with a weapon-fuelled burglary at a caravan park which left a man needing hospital treatment for his injuries.
Essex Police were called to Valley Farm Holiday Park, in Valley Road, Clacton, on August 30, by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.
The force had received reports of an aggravated burglary which had seen four suspects force their way into a caravan, armed with weapons, before assaulting the occupant.
The victim suffered injuries to his hand and had to be rushed to hospital for treatment.
The force has now arrested two men, aged 36 and 55, from Great Bromley and Clacton, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
The men have been bailed until Monday September 28.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/137694/20 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111