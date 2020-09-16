A CAMPAIGN has been launched to tackle declining mental wellbeing brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Essex County Council is hoping to combat the problem by reaching out and making people aware of the help on offer.

The authority’s latest figures show the number of assessments by adult mental health practitioners have increased by about 50 per cent.

The Essex Mental Health and Wellbeing Team is also seeing its highest number of referrals since it was established.

Director of Public Health, Dr Mike Gogarty said: “Our own research suggests the rates of depression for adults in the county may rise from affecting 11.1 per cent of the population to 22.6 per cent, with anxiety levels possibly rising from 18 per cent to 21.6 per cent.

“This would take the total population of those with common mental health concerns from 128,000 individuals to 195,000 individuals.”

The campaign, Mental Health Essex, targets specific groups identified as being most affected by the pandemic.

These groups include those with employment issues, those with young children, women and younger adults.

Details about support available can be found at essex.gov.uk/mental-health.