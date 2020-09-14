Farewell - staff and students gather to mark The Gilberd School leaving its home on North Hill. This picture was taken in July 1985

This fantastic selection are of students at The Gilberd School, in Colchester.

They were taken in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

One voice - students rehearse for their part in the London production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Palladium in February 1993

Making their point - the winners of a public speaking competition with their shield in March 1979

Smile for the camera - The Gilberd School students in July 1979

Making their voice heard - The Gilberd School English Speaking Union’s competition winners in March 1981

Marking the occasion - an event was held to mark The Gilberd School leaving its home on North Hill

Sweet taste of success - students show off their cooking skills in January 1981

Photoshoot - teacher John Anthony with The Gilberd School students in November 1995

Speed demons - two students get to try their hand at karting in July 1994. They are pictured with their instructor

Looking the part - The Gilberd School students look colourful for a special event in 1997

Welcome - the front of The Gilberd School, then in North Hill, in October 1977