OUR latest spread of celebrity selfies features a brush with comedy royalty in the form of Carry On queen Dame Barbara Windsor.

Michelle Wright sent us a picture of her dad, John, with the former EastEnders actress taken in the mid-1980s.

“Dad was working in a bingo hall called Top Rank at the time, in Colchester High Street,” said Michelle.

Comedy legend - Michelle Wright sent us this wonderful picture of her dad, John, with Carry On actress Dame Barbara Windsor

Elsewhere this week, the comedy flavour continues with a picture sent in by Debbie Chapman.

Debbie had the pleasure of meeting children’s TV duo Barry and Paul Elliott - better known as the Chuckle Brothers.

* Have you had your picture taken with a famous face?

If so, we’d love to hear from you.

Send your picture and a few details to matt.plummer@newsquest.co.uk

All smiles - Clair Watson met actor and presenter Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter in TV soap EastEnders

To me, to you - Debbie Chapman was lucky enough to meet TV’s Chuckle Brothers, Barry and Paul Elliott

Easy rider - Del Ansell, of the Clacton Scooter Collective, had his picture taken with Geordie actor Robson Green

Cockney pride - Leanne Connors sent us this picture with award-winning EastEnders actor Danny Dyer

Street mates - Mandy Winter sent us this picture with TV presenter Davina McCall

Only Fools and Horses - Martin Bowers had his picture taken with actor Paul Barber, who plays Denzil in the BBC comedy

King of the airwaves - Richard Smith met radio DJ and U’s fan Steve Lamacq in the tunnel at the Community Stadium

Right place, right time - Ruth Ellingham-Smith sent us this picture of her son with Essex pop star Olly Murs

Horse power - David Bates, of Colchester, sent us this picture with ITV racing presenter Matt Chapman

Marathon man - veteran Halstead runner Terry Rivers met Richard Branson after completing his 20th London Marathon