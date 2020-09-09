* In his regular Gazette diary, North Primary School headteacher Alan Garnett reflects on an unusual start to the new autumn term

Tuesday, September 1

THE final day of the summer holiday. The Bank Holiday weather suggested we are going to skip September and head straight for October. The exam fiasco seems to have preoccupied everybody in the DfE because it issues new guidance for schools late on Friday night – twice! Fortunately, it does not require me to alter the information I have shared with parents. They have been told of the new arrangements –first year group to arrive at 8.30am via Victoria Chase, one parent only hopefully who must then leave via John Harper Street. They also know exactly what must happen if someone is symptomatic or tests positive. Hopefully they have prepared their children for how different school will be. Parents have also been reminded to inform the school if their children are in quarantine and when will be the first day that they can return to school. We have only one member of staff in quarantine and just until the weekend.

Lots of children will be starting at the school having moved into the area. They are given tours of the school. Not so straightforward. Making sure everybody social distances and avoids the contractors that are everywhere.

It has been an unbelievably busy six weeks. A new ceiling has been fitted in one of the classrooms; a new plumbing system runs through the school, feeding off the new water supply and heated by a brand new boiler fitted in the cellar; classrooms decorated, deep cleans everywhere, carpentry repairs, grounds work. Sadly, the music studio will not be ready – it needs a new ceiling and that will be completed next week. Worst of all, a beautiful, mature, silver birch tree has to come down. That will take today and tomorrow. We look a long way from being ready to welcome all the children back.

Wednesday, September 2

A TRAINING day. This is the day when all the staff gather – kitchen, office, lunchtime – everybody, with the governors - in the junior hall and I present the plans for the year ahead. Not this year. Staff are scattered around the school, governors are at home and I ZOOM my presentations. No communal coffee breaks or lunch. Last year’s school improvement plan has been dusted off as it was not possible to action most of it, instead we have a School Recovery Plan which is shared along with the key elements of the Covid-19 Risk Assessment. I also give the staff and governors a safeguarding briefing. The DfE update their Keeping Children Safe in Education document, which schools have to implement from September 1. It was published on August 31! This timescale is the same every year. There are too many people to make these sessions interactive. I am just a talking head. Staff will email their questions, concerns and suggestions. They spend the rest of the day preparing to welcome their old class back tomorrow. The midday team are spaced out around the infant hall for a briefing. Staggered lunch breaks will be introduced and they will have a class each to supervise eating their lunch in their classrooms and then playing in class playground zones. The midday staff will also clean the classroom surfaces and toilets.

The Site Manager informs me that the extractor fan in the kitchen – which is linked to the gas supply has just failed. An electrician will come at 6.30am in the morning to fix it.

Thursday, September 3

BAD news – not able to cook hot meals in the kitchen. The extractor fan is 30 years old and does not comply with current regulations. Email sent to parents to inform them that it will be a pack-up service for the rest of the week. Essex County Council is informed.

At 8.25am I open the gates at the back of the school. There are some very happy, and relieved, parents, and lots of very smart and smiley children. The one way system and the staggered start times work pretty well. Just a few tweaks required.

North is a wonderfully diverse community school. Assemblies are a time when we can create and foster that sense of belonging and pride. At 9.40am I lead the whole school assembly from my office talking into my laptop on ZOOM. The children are sat in their classrooms. Strange. I welcome them all, they say hello and then the teachers press their mute buttons. At the end of the assembly they are unmuted and all the classes come on screen and they can all see each other waving. A nice moment. So that is what community will look like now.

Meeting with our music teacher. Music is very high profile at North. Every child gets the opportunity to be taught to play at least three instruments, free of charge. He talks me through what can and can’t happen. The government guidance will make it difficult to have our saxophone, flute and clarinet lessons. He reassures me that these lessons can go ahead. “You can’t blow out a candle with a trombone,” he says. There will be mitigations but these instruments can be played. It is sound waves that come out the end of these instruments, not spittle. Obvious really. Recorders are a different matter. Our Year 3s will not be given recorders this year. The rest of the day goes well. Parents had been sent an email informing them of the adjustments to the pick-up regime. Teacher meeting to review the day. Teachers dotted around the hall. Lots of what went wells and a few even better ifs. Another email goes out to parents.

Attendance was very good. Only a handful of non-covid absences, a few quarantine/travel issues. Just two families have decided to home educate their children because of their concerns about school safety.

Friday, September 4

PARENTS stop on arrival, to tell me how pleased they are with how the school is managing the new normal. Good to hear.

Assembly does not go to plan. A member of staff knocks on my door to tell me that they can’t connect. Nobody has, apparently. I have been talking to myself for a few minutes. Embarrassing. Reschedule for later in the day.

The kitchen saga takes a turn for the worse. The county will not pay for the kitchen work – estimates are in the region of £20,000. Inform parents that the kitchen will not be cooking hot meals for a few weeks.