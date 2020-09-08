A YOUNG girl has sadly died after falling ill during the early hours of the morning in Clacton.

Essex Police attended a property in Rosecroft Close, at about 5.30am, last Friday, after being called by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Officers and paramedics had received reports of a child who had become unwell, and shortly arriving at the scene, the girl was transported to hospital.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services and everyone involved, the child unfortunately died.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called at around 5.30am on Friday September 4 by the ambulance service after a child fell poorly at an address in Clacton.

"The girl was taken to hospital but sadly died."

Some eyewitnesses, who live in Rosecroft Close, reported seeing as many as six police cars on Friday, which left some of the street's more elderly residents feeling "concerned".

According to the force, however, the girl's death is not being treated as suspicious, and officers are now in the process of preparing a file which will be sent to the coroner.

The East of England Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment.