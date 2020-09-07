Famous face - Nigel Starmer-Smith was the face of rugby when he fronted Rugby Special on BBC2. He was therefore the natural choice to open the club’s Mill Road HQ in 1978

IT'S the end of an era for one of our top sporting sides - and the beginning of an exciting new one.

After 40 years, Colchester Rugby Club have left their former home at Mill Road and taken up residence in their new base at the Northern Sporting Village.

To mark the occasion, the club have been cataloguing and celebrating these last four magical decades and formed their own CREXIT (Colchester Rugby EXIT from Mill Road) Party.

Here are a selection of our favourite pictures with more to come.

Getting in the spirit - Carnival Day was always one of the best in the club calendar. This picture shows their award-winning float from 1982

Special occasion - Colchester played an Eastern Counties side in a match to mark the opening of their clubhouse in 1978

Unstoppable - Colchester’s 1983 Colts team won 32 of their 35 fixtures

Cup kings - Colchester won the Copella Cup, a midweek, floodlit competition for second teams, in 1985

Fun and games - a club disco in 1981

Fancy dress - another colourful image from one of the club’s many and memorable social events

Party time - Colchester’s first team in 2015, having won the play-off to secure promotion to division three of the National League

Fun run - Colchester’s players and members have always been keen to support worthy causes. Pictured are the club’s ‘Red Devils’