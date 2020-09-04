A SHOPKEEPER has released shocking CCTV images of the terrifying moment a robber armed with a large knife threatened her.

Ranjan Patel was working at her shop, the Premier store in Coppins Road, Clacton, when a hooded man wearing a face mask walked up to the counter and brandished the knife.

He demanded cash from her, but she used a laptop screen to defend herself and called for her husband, Indu, 72.

He then used a shopping basket to see off the a robber, but was stabbed in the hand during the ordeal.

The couple have now released CCTV images in a bid to catch the culprit

CCTV - the robber threatened staff with a large knife.

Mrs Patel told the Gazette: “I was working on my laptop and he walked up to the counter. He wasn’t tall and he just put the knife on the counter.

“It was 12 to 14 inches and it wasn’t a kitchen knife - it had a special design.

“I was scared but I just opened my laptop to make a shield and shouted for my husband.”

Indu ran around the side of the robber before picking up a shopping basket and hitting him with it.

Two people are seen outside the shop prior to the incident

He stepped back just as the assailant tried to stab him in the stomach, but he missed and cut his finger instead.

It is believed that a boy or girl, who had been acting as a look out, then shouted at the assailant to leave and the pair ran off towards Melbourne Road.

Brave - shopkeeper Indu Patel fought off a robber armed at the Premier shop in Coppins Road, Clacton.

Mrs Patel added: “My husband was very brave - I’m very proud of him.”

The couple have run the shop for 34 years and previously ran a supermarket in Old Road.

They also fought off a robber armed with a knife about 15 years ago, that time throwing a box at the assailant.

The robbery happened on July 23 at 9.05pm.

The robber is described as white, aged in his 20s, of medium build, and wore a dark hooded top with the hood up, white gloves and a blue medical face mask.

Two suspects caught on CCTV outside the shop.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police said no arrests have yet been made, but added: “We are progressing our inquiries, including reviewing CCTV, and would like to speak to anyone who saw the suspects in the area at the time, or has any information that could help with our investigation.”

Witnesses should call PC Steve Baldwin, at Clacton CID, quoting reference 42/110280/20 on 101.