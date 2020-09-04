PLANS for a Center Parcs-style holiday resort and glamping site at a former quarry in Brightlingsea have been given the green light.

James Blyth has been given permission to build 36 retirement apartments, five farmstead-style houses and a clubhouse serving 104 timber holiday lodges at Lower Farm, off Robinson Road.

The site will include glamping, which is a glamorous, more comfortable form of camping featuring upgraded facilities, as well as toilets, a play area and lodge club house.

The site comprises 81 acres of former gravel workings which have been left to self-seed to create areas of open scrub, grassland and woodland around former silt lagoons, which have formed five open lakes.

Tendring Council had received 69 letters of objections to the plans, which included concerns about the loss of important green space and fears that the development is too big for the area.

The former quarry site.

But the plans, which would create 20 jobs, were approved by the council’s planning committee by seven votes to two.

Brightlingsea resident Steve Smith spoke in favour of the application.

“This is an opportunity to reuse spoiled land that is of low agricultural value,” he said.

“The overall objective is to create a middle to high-end tourist and leisure complex.

“It’s envisaged the scheme will be completed over a maximum of five to ten years.

“The redevelopment of the former quarry will make good use of the existing habitats that have been created.

“It will offer direct and indirect local employment opportunities and will provide economic benefits to local suppliers.

“The landowner, the Blyth family, is committed to the scheme’s development and has experience in delivering other schemes in north east Essex, including the creation of Titchmarsh Marina.”

But resident Suzie Jenkins raised concerns about an increase of traffic on the roundabout at Thorrington Cross and warned noise from the clubhouse would have a negative impact on the tranquillity of the historic lanes and the Grade II listed Marsh Farm.

“Genuine sustainable tourism would be welcome in Brightlingsea, but not his type of pseudo-sustainable tourism,” she said.

“The green roofs seem like greenwash when there’s a hot tub for every chalet – which can account for half of a home’s energy use.”

Glamping - the site will also include a glamping area.

Ward councillor Mick Barry added Brightlingsea Town Council had originally supported the application but changed its mind following concerns over emergency consumption.

“Residents are concerned about environmental mitigation and protection measures and how they will be delivered,” he said.

Councillor Peter Cawthron, who voted against the plans, said he was concerned about the extra traffic, the detrimental heritage impact and that the “deep lakes may contain hidden hazards”.

But councillor Peter Harris backed the plans, adding: “Inevitably there will be harm with this application especially with regards to wildlife but it will create benefits to the economy and shops, who are struggling at this time.

“It’s a balancing act and because of the benefits and the policy of this council to promote tourism.

“If they deliver on the aspirations of the developer it could become a really positive tourist attraction for Tendring.”

The committee approved the plans, subject to a legal agreement being signed by the developer committing to financial contributions to support affordable housing and open spaces.

Council leader Neil Stock welcomed the committee’s decision as paving the way for economic growth in Tendring.

“These sorts of developments, which will enhance our tourism offer and as a result help our district economy to grow, are exactly the sort of thing we need to help re-build after the impact of Coronavirus,” he said.

“Of course they must meet our planning policies and demonstrate good design, but this scheme will help to attract visitors to Tendring and provide steady employment as well as short-term construction jobs too.”