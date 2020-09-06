PARENTS hope for good destiny and fortune among their children.
And many take a step further to increase their child’s chance of luck throughout life by giving them a 'lucky' moniker.
In a bid to discover the trendiest lucky baby names of 2020, Compare.bet examined Nameberry’s Top Baby Names of 2020 and can reveal which ones are bringing parents-to-be hope, luck and good fortune.
Here we decode the meanings behind potential names which made the list.
The Most Popular Lucky Baby Names for Girls
1. Iris – Meaning rainbow, symbolising luck
2. Evangeline – ‘Bearer of good news’ in Greek
3. Beatrice – Latin meaning of ‘she who brings happiness; blessed’
4. Jade – Stone transmitting wisdom and clarity
5. Kiara – Bright/light in Italian
6. Felicity – ‘luck/good fortune’ in Latin
7. Winfred – Meaning ‘friend of peace’
8. Clover – Plant name symbolising good luck
9. Octavia – Latin meaning ‘eight’, a lucky number
10. Amber – Rare gemstone connoting luck
The Most Popular Lucky Baby Names for Boys
1. Asher – Hebrew meaning of ‘Happy; happiness’
2. Felix – Latin meaning of ‘happy’ or ‘lucky’
3. Quinn – Irish-Gaelic meaning ‘sense, intelligence’
4. Chance – English meaning ‘good fortune’
5. Bennett – Latin meaning ‘blessed’
6. Edmund – Old English meaning ‘prosperity’ or ‘riches’
7. Benedict – Latin meaning ‘blessed’
8. Fisher – Meaning ‘fisherman’ which has connotations of superstitions
9. Seven – English meaning ‘inner wisdom’
10. Arley – Hebrew meaning ‘promise’
Compare.bet found that almost 8 in 10 parents surveyed (78%) would consider giving their child a lucky name, with only 22% wishing to avoid it.
Of those who would do so, a whopping 94% believe giving their child a name with meanings of good fortune will help them later in life.