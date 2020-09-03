A real education - youngsters take part in a print workshop at the Minories in April 1988. If this picture has jogged your memory, get in touch using the contact details below

TODAY'S Memories spread is an affectionate nod to a beloved art gallery - and a celebration of the fact it is due to reopen this autumn.

The Minories, a Grade II-listed building at the east end of Colchester's High Street, currently houses The Minories Galleries.

It closed in June when the lease-holders said they could no longer afford to run it and there were fears the gallery would remain closed until 2023.

However, a wave of support for the gallery has seen it re-open far quicker.

The Minories, believed to have been built during the Tudor period, is next door to Firstsite, Colchester’s contemporary art space, in the centre of St Botolph's Quarter.

Colchester Institute took on the lease in June 2008 and the Minories Galleries is a contemporary art gallery run by Colchester School of Art.

It has presented exhibitions by artists and designers including Joseph Robinson, Abram Games, Romek Marber, Noel Myles, Keith Albarn, the father of Blur frontman Damon, and Chris Meigh-Andrews.

The expressions say it all - theatre company Illyria present their version of HMS Pinafore at the Minories

Special guest - Government arts officials visit the Minories in March 1989

Feeling proud - artist David Marshall with his work during a fine art exhibition at the Minories in October 2010

Plenty to see - artist Philippa Dow shows off her work at a fine art exhibition in October 2010

Talented quartet - Cydney Barrows, Amy Hassell, Tim Sargeant and Olivia Mulgrew with a piece of their work at an exhibition in January 2012

Explosion of colour - volunteer Hannah Stageman curated an exhibition by members of the homeless charity The April Centre in January 2012

Moving and shaking - belly dancers perform at the festival of music, poetry, dance, digital arts, food, stalls and things to see and do in and around The Minories, The Waiting Room, Slack Space and Firstsite, in 2014

Floating like a butterfly - young Lola Butler enjoyed a free festival of music, poetry, dance and digital arts in 2014

Making their point - Gerald Staines and Martin Reed put on a show during the free festival of music, poetry, dance and digital arts in August 2014