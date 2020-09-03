Date in the diary - organiser Jack Sibbons (centre) with non-league managers Michael Brothers and Matt Carmichael, both of who will be involved in the match in September 20

NON-LEAGUE football legends are set to dust off their boots and raise funds for a worthy cause.

Players from across north Essex will line-up in aid of men's mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

The idea came about following a Gazette interview with Little Oakley footballer Bradley James, who earlier this year spoke about his battle with depression and urged others to reach out for help and support.

The 24-year-old planned to take his own life before being stopped in the nick of time.

The idea for the game has been in the pipeline for several weeks but now a date has been set.

It will take place on Sunday, September 20 at Oakley's Memorial Ground, in Harwich Road.

Kick-off will be at 1.30pm.

Organiser Jack Sibbons said: "We're so pleased to finally have a date for our match.

"We've had to wait because of the restrictions in terms of having crowds at sporting events, so to be able to make this announcement is a big development.

"To say we're looking forward to it is an understatement.

"It should be a very special day and we've already had an amazing amount of support.

"In terms of promises from sponsors alone, we're already set to raise £2,000.

"That's without any donations on the day being taken into account, so hopefully we'll get that figure to over £3,000.

"We're very happy with the way things are going and can't wait.

"We hope everyone in our football community comes together to help make it a very big and special event - something that gets people talking and opening up."

The match will be a Tendring XI versus Brantham Athletic XI.

Mr James and Oakley FC manager Matt Carmichael will manage one of the teams, with Mr Sibbons and player Adam Bloss taking charge of the Brantham XI.

Meanwhile, Brantham have confirmed a sponsorship partnership with CALM.

The club's new orange away kit is normally sponsored by Sibbons Plant Hire Ltd, where Mr Sibbons is operations manager, but they have offered to replace their logo with the CALM one.

The kit has gone into production and will soon be worn with pride by the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League side.

Mr Sibbons said: "Hopefully we can spread a positive message far and wide, across East Anglia.

"We want to show that our club - and the whole of the non-league community - is right behind this amazing charity, raising awareness as best we can."