PROPHETS CORNER: with Margaret Andrew (above), from Kingsland Church in Lexden.

‘VALUE the valuable’ is one of those little phrases I have come to recognize as God dropping something meaningful into my mind.

They always contain just a few words but they are full of meaning and I have to think about them carefully so I can get to the full impact of what he’s saying.

This phrase pulls me back to considering what things in my life are genuinely valuable - those which will have a long-term effect for my good and the good of those around me.

They are often the things I most take for granted.

A friend of mine wrote this recently: ‘Do not waste this time! It is a precious resource God has granted you. Value it!

'Value your time with your family. Use it to build them up stronger spiritually, to bind all of you closer together, and don’t allow anything to push you apart from one another.’

The ordinary busyness of life has a way of stealing away our time almost without us noticing, so it's always a good thing to take stock periodically of where our priorities lie.

All through the summer I have loved seeing parents and children (of all ages) enjoying the fantastic weather and doing sometimes the simplest activities together: crabbing at Brightlingsea, walking along some of the hundreds of country paths we’ve all discovered these last few months or throwing a Frisbee around in the local park.

This is all about me giving my attention to those closest to me and it speaks volumes about how much I value them.

It’s too easy for this to slip and for someone to wonder if they are valued.

That impression is deeply destructive.

It changes when I reach out and do something that shows I want to strengthen a connection which has perhaps been neglected.

Every person needs the reassurance that they matter.

‘Pull together, don’t allow anything to push you apart’: this is something God intends us all to hear at this time.

It might take more than just one attempt, or a situation might change dramatically as soon as that first gesture is offered.

The point is, I can do something.

You can do something.

I can value another person and let them know that I do, by even the smallest act of thoughtfulness and kindness.

These things often change the direction of a relationship which needs a bit of TLC to bring it back to full health.

One more thing I try to be very aware of is that I can speak out blessing over others by speaking good things to them, in exactly the same way God speaks good things to me.

Our words are powerful and can be used to heal and restore the broken or damaged connections between people.

It is said that family is the building block of society, so strong families are good for us all.

I mean to help my family know just how very valuable they all are!