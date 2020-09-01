Lovely Lili - Gloria Brockwell, of Silver Street, Silver End, sent us this picture of 12-year-old Jack Russell Lili. Gloria has had her since she was a puppy

TODAY’S picture special features a pet that found himself in a bit of a jam recently.

Monty is a Hermann’s tortoise who loves lazing in the sunshine and munching on dandelions, accoring to owner Karen Vaughan, of Meadowview Park, St Osyth Road, Little Clacton.

However, he recently overstepped the mark by ‘breaking into’ her mum’s strawberry patch and tucking into the delicious fruit on offer.

“He was caught red-beaked and red-footed,” said Karen.

Shady spot - Monty is a Hermann’s tortoise. Karen Vaughan, of Meadowview Park, St Osyth Road, Little Clacton, sent us this picture and said: “He loves sunshine and dandelions but recently destroyed my mum’s strawberry patch!”

Having a nap - Tom Weston, of Audley Road, Colchester, sent us this picture of Ted, sitting on the garden swing having 40 winks

Going on an adventure - Steve Catley, of Rawstorn Road, Colchester, shared this picture of Westie Joey. Steve said: “Joey loves being tickled and given attention but can be very stubborn”

Full of personality - meet Harvey, a Dachshund-Labrador cross, and Milo, a Jack Russell- Chihuahua cross. This picture was sent in by Amanda Martin, of Mason Close, Colchester, who said: “They make me smile every day”

Friendly and lovable - Louise Knights, of Blade Road, Colchester, sent us this picture of seal-point Siamese Blu. Louise said: “He’s the most friendly, lovable cat you could ask for and sleeps in bed with me every night”

Lively and much-loved - meet Molly the Shih Tzu, who was born on Valentine’s Day 2019

Off the lead - Edith Meredith, of The Brackens, Colchester, regularly walks Miniature Schnauzer Wookie in Highwoods Country Park