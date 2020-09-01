IT'S the start of the new academic year and schools are getting set to reopen their gates.

It's a significant milestone, after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut in March.

Although some youngsters were able to return in the closing weeks of the summer term, for most this is a big deal - possibly the first day at a brand new school.

A few butterflies are inevitable but measures such as staggered break times, increased hygiene and handwashing and children remaining in consistent groups will all contribute to minimising risks.

It will allow schools to get back to doing what they do best – teaching.

So after months of home schooling and the summer break, we'd like to celebrate the big occasion by seeing your 'first day back at school' pictures.

Whether your child is starting in Reception, heading into a new year at primary school or even starting at secondary school, we'd love to see your photos.

Send them to us by clicking here.