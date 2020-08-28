Police are investigating after bags containing human bones was discovered in a river.
Officers were called to the waterway near Meadow Gates and Croft Bridge in Sudbury at 4.35pm on Thursday.
Police believe the bags contain human remains.
A cordon remains in place while the investigation continues.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity close to the river, where a submerged shopping trolley and the bags containing the bones were discovered nearby.
"Alternatively, anyone who has seen the bags in the river or knows how they came to be in the water or who uses the route regularly is asked to come forward with any relevant information."
Anyone with any information or who has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 37/49998/20 by calling 101.
Or visit www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.