A TRIO of teenage trekkers have completed a monumental walking challenge in aid of a charity and elderly people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Owen Gosling-Campbell, Harrison Burns, and Tom Benson, all former students at the Colchester Sixth Form College, set-off on their Essex Way walk on Friday morning.

The three, 19-year-old ramblers tackled the ambitious journey, which stretched more than 80-miles across the country, to raise money and awareness for Age Concern.

As former air and army cadets, Owen, Harrison, and Tom, also decided to use the challenge to support the elderly military community and veterans.

They even carried a flag for the entire journey, branded with the names of veterans from Essex, visited the graves of war heroes, and carried heavy equipment.

The gruelling route started in Epping, on Saturday, and took them through the likes of Colchester, Manningtree, Dovercourt, and other parts of Tendring, over 72-hours.

“The first part of the walk was not necessarily challenging, just stupendously long, but the second day was a challenge,” said Owen, of Colchester.

“Pretty much everyone was injured to some degree, and Tom was in so much pain from a dodgy ankle, he walked from Notley to Coggeshall in flip flops.

“They were pretty long days of walking, but it was great getting up early and we kept pushing hard throughout.”

They eventually concluded the challenge in Harwich, where they were greeted and cheered on by their proud parents, as well as mayor Alan Todd.

“We reached Harwich with our flags blowing in the wind and spirits high,” added Owen.

“It was a pretty interesting experience for sure, but also an incredible and exciting one, it was just brilliant.

“We all helped each other through the challenge, and we could not have picked a better team for the challenge.”

In total, Own, Harrison, and Tom’s expedition has raised more than £1,600 for Age Concern and the elderly veteran community.

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/you-the-island-and-i.