HUNDREDS of frustrated learner drivers are unable to book their tests as Colchester and Clacton’s test centres remain shut FIVE months after lockdown was initiated.

The DVSA says the centres are shut in order to be “thoroughly checked” before reopening safely.

But hundreds of learners in the area had their tests cancelled at the start of lockdown, and now face an agonising wait or a trip to take their test on the unfamiliar roads of Chelmsford or Ipswich.

The DVSA’s test booking website crashed yesterday morning due to unprecedented demand with 140,000 people stuck in an online queue, despite urgent maintenance being done on Saturday after there were seven million applications within 12 hours.

Wivenhoe resident Tanya Allen’s son Cian, 18, has been trying to rebook his test since 31 July, when he was emailed to say tests were available again.

She said: “The email included a link which allowed Cian to submit his details but it would appear both Colchester and Clacton test centres are still closed and when you try to rebook it advises there’s no availability on every date.

“There’s nothing to advise the test centres are closed, it’s just impossible to book anything and there are no guidelines as to what to do next.”

Mark Cole, a driving instructor and managing director of A-Drive, said the Colchester and Clacton test centres normally took hundreds of tests every week.

He said: “It has been a difficult time for driving instructors and learners and this is making things worse.”

“I don’t think the situation has been handled well by the DVSA at all.”

A DVSA spokesman said it was busy working with contractors to ensure test centres were safe to reopen.

He added: “Some of our driving test centres have now been closed for nearly five months. We need to make sure they’re thoroughly checked before we can reopen them.

“Many of the contractors that we rely on to do this work also put their services on hold during the lockdown. We’re busy working with them to get our test centre network safe and ready.

“This is why some test centres are not currently available. The booking system will be updated as sites are checked and cleared to reopen.”

The DVSA said drivers who cannot book in Colchester or Clacton “should have the skills to pass at any test centre” and look elsewhere.

A total of 324 sites in England and Wales are open.