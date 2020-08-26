The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 20 in 24 hours, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 5,921 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Tuesday (August 25) in the Essex County Council area, up from 5,903 the same time on Monday.

This is an increase of 18.

Another case of coronavirus has been recorded in Southend taking the total to 736 people who have tested positive.

There was also another confirmed case in Thurrock bringing the total to 612 people.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 398 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 503.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 1,184 over the period, to 327,798.

​Essex's cases were among the 26,128 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 79 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.