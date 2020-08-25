The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Essex increased by 50 over the weekend, official figures show.

Public Health England figures show that 5,903 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Monday (August 24) in Essex County Council, up from 5,863 the same time on Friday.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Southend increased by six - with 735 people having now been confirmed as testing positive.

In Thurrock cases increased by four during the same period, bringing its total to 611 people.

Across the county it means 7,249 people have now tested positive for Covid-19.

The health body is now including Pillar 2 tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside Pillar 1 tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government's mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in Essex now stands at 396 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 501.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 3,301 over the period, to 326,614.

​Essex's cases were among the 26,049 recorded across the East of England, a figure which rose by 192 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.